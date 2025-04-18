ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Chamber Cuts Ribbon on New Community Recreation Spaces in Salem

The Southern New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce celebrated the unveiling of two new community recreational spaces in Salem. On Tuesday, April 8, Chamber members cut the ribbon on the pickleball…

Michael Vyskocil
Close-up of a pickleball paddle and ball held by an African American player, ready for the game. Concept of equipment and readiness in pickleball.

Stock Photo

The Southern New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce celebrated the unveiling of two new community recreational spaces in Salem.

On Tuesday, April 8, Chamber members cut the ribbon on the pickleball courts at Michele Memorial Park and the basketball court at Hedgehog Park. 

According to the Patch of Salem, both projects were completed at no cost to Salem taxpayers because of the collaborative work from officials with the town of Salem; the Salem Community Service Department; and the Friends of Salem, New Hampshire, Recreation Inc. 

View the post on Facebook

Members of the Salem community are invited to use the new recreational spaces. Michele Memorial Park is at 175-190 Lawrence Road, and Hedgehog Park is at 53 Lowell Road. 

For more information about the Chamber, call 603-893-3177 or visit the Chamber's website.

New HampshireSalem
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
WooSox Chicken Tenders
Local NewsWooSox Announce Special “Fryday Night” for School Vacation WeekTim Staskiewicz
Boston Red Sox Continue Tradition of Playing Early Morning Game on Patriots Day
Local NewsBoston Red Sox Continue Tradition of Playing Early Morning Game on Patriots DayMichael Vyskocil
DICK’S Dropping adidas Adizero Pro Evo 1 Running Shoes Ahead of Boston Marathon
Local NewsDICK’S Dropping adidas Adizero Pro Evo 1 Running Shoes Ahead of Boston MarathonMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect