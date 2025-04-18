Chamber Cuts Ribbon on New Community Recreation Spaces in Salem

The Southern New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce celebrated the unveiling of two new community recreational spaces in Salem.

On Tuesday, April 8, Chamber members cut the ribbon on the pickleball courts at Michele Memorial Park and the basketball court at Hedgehog Park.

According to the Patch of Salem, both projects were completed at no cost to Salem taxpayers because of the collaborative work from officials with the town of Salem; the Salem Community Service Department; and the Friends of Salem, New Hampshire, Recreation Inc.

Members of the Salem community are invited to use the new recreational spaces. Michele Memorial Park is at 175-190 Lawrence Road, and Hedgehog Park is at 53 Lowell Road.