Watch Out, A Restaurant Is Charging A “Bitching” Fee



We know that with the economy today, restaurants and businesses are looking for any opportunity to make more money. That is understandable, but now restaurants are charging a bitching fee?

We have heard of all types of fees, and taxes that are applied to our bills these days. Everything from city taxes, hotel taxes, restaurant taxes or apply to our bills that it seems we pay more in fees than we do the actual cost of our purchase.

If you are a customer that is perceived as being a nuisance, you better watch out. Perhaps you were not happy with your table location because of the view of the bathroom or it was too close to the kitchen.

Maybe you thought the beer pour was a bit short, or there was too much ice in your cocktail, better to keep it to yourself or you might get a bitching fee.

Quit your bitching!

Someone online shared a photo of a receipt showing that they were charged a $5.00 fee for WHINING.

The customer claims the fee was apparently because they "informed them that they were served the wrong beer." There aren't any more details, so it's unclear what exactly went down, and how the place gets away with this.

Apparently, according to the customer, it was just a regular pizza place not a restaurant that specializes in giving you attitude just for fun. There are restaurants that you can go to, and the servers are encouraged to play the part of angry workers.

For what it's worth, the customer admits that they were complaining, but weren't overly whiny. They also say they laughed it off, but people online are not to pleased with the possibility of another new fee that could sweep the nation.