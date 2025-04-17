ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Art of the Polite Middle Finger

Sometimes, someone deserves a nice, big ol’ “Eff you.” But you’re classy. You’re refined. Polite. You have a reputation to protect and possibly HR watching. So instead, you hit ’em…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Polite

Child cursing using obscene words showing bad manners and rudeness

Sometimes, someone deserves a nice, big ol’ “Eff you.” But you’re classy. You’re refined. Polite. You have a reputation to protect and possibly HR watching. So instead, you hit 'em with a dagger wrapped in a doily.

Credit where credit is due—Reddit delivered a goldmine of these beautifully backhanded gems. It’s like if Miss Manners and a petty gremlin had a baby.

Let’s begin with the gold standard: “Have the day you deserve.” Oh, I use this one a lot. Because it’s perfect. It could mean “Hope you find $20 and a parking spot,” or “May your coffee be cold and your ex thrive.” It’s so vague. So loaded. So chef’s kiss.

I also use the very polite, very passive aggressive "you seem nice". This conveys sarcasm and the middle finger simultaneously. I am great at multi-tasking.

Another top-tier response: “Bless your heart.” Southern charm for “You absolute idiot.” The translation varies, but it always lands like a mint julep slap.

For the digital warriors among us, nothing crushes a ranting email like a simple: “Noted.” That’s it. That’s the whole email. No signature. No emotion. Just vibes. Corporate warfare at its finest.

Got road rage? Don’t flip the bird. Be a menace with class. Blow them a kiss. Or worse, thumbs up. It’s non-verbal and condescending. Bonus points if you smile like a deranged Teletubby.

Other contenders:

  • “I’ll pray for you.” Passive-aggressive and holy? Saint-level sass.
  • “You’ve genuinely been wonderful.” This one's for people who think sarcasm is a love language.
  • “How amusing for you.” Reportedly Queen Elizabeth’s way of saying, “You’re dumb, and I’m bored.”
  • “Be that as it may…” Oof. A polite shutdown that screams, “I’m done listening.”

And finally, the cherry on top:
“Eff you, please.” Because manners matter. Polite, right?

So go forth. Spread your petty sunshine. Weaponize kindness. And remember…

Have the day you deserve.
(You seem nice.)

mannerspoliteswearing
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
McDonald’s Bringing Back Snack Wraps in 2025 After Eight-Year Wait
Human InterestMcDonald’s Bringing Back Snack Wraps in 2025 After Eight-Year WaitDiana Beasley
Experts Warn of the Dangers of ‘SkinnyTok’
Human InterestExperts Warn of the Dangers of ‘SkinnyTok’Yvette DeLaCruz
Young woman finds a hair in her food
Bob BronsonWatch Out, A Restaurant Is Charging A “Bitching” FeeBob Bronson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect