Shake Shack Scopes Out New Location on the South Shore

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A familiar establishment in the fast-casual American dining scene could be looking for a new location on the South Shore.

The Boston Restaurant Talk blog reported that the Shake Shack has signed a letter of intent to open a new location at 125 Union St. in Braintree.

The proposed 4,251-square-foot facility would include a dining area with seating for 150 people and a dedicated drive-thru lane. This new restaurant would open in the eastern portion of a new retail development that may also house a Cava. Both projects, however, are still in the preliminary planning stages.

The Shake Shack originally began as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park. It opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2004. Loyal customers love the legendary smash-style Angus beef burgers called ShackBurgers, crinkle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes.

Shake Shack operates several locations in Greater Boston. Its lone South Shore spot is currently at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham off Route 3.

