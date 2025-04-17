Hanover Theatre to Explore Broadway, Dance in 2025-2026 Season

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced its 2025-2026 season. The theater is supporting its Broadway programming with a new subscription series for its own Hanover Theatre Repertory. It is also focusing on its dance programming, featuring Cirque Kalabanté, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, the Parsons Dance Company, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem (presented in partnership with Music Worcester).

Broadway

The theater's 2025-2026 will feature the following Broadway highlights:

“SIX” (Oct. 14-19)

“Chicago” (Jan. 9-11)

“STOMP” (Feb. 20-22)

“The Music Man” (May 15-17)

A mysterious play to be revealed later (June 26-28): According to a Telegram & Gazette report, the theater reported, “There's no doubt, the final show of this Broadway Series will be a crowd-pleaser ... Inspired by a beloved comedy classic this Broadway musical brings a fresh mix of humor, heart, and theatrical mischief to the stage.”

THT Rep

“Doubt: A Parable,” by John Patrick Shanley (Sept. 18 to Oct. 5)

“The Fifth Annual Edgar Allen Poe Double Header” (Oct. 29 to Nov. 1)

“A Midsummer Night's Dream” by William Shakespeare (Jan. 28 to Feb. 14)

“Who is Eartha Mae?” (April 8-19)

Dance

Complexions Contemporary Ballet (Nov. 7)

Cirque Kalabanté (Feb. 18)

Parsons Dance (April 2)

Dance Theatre of Harlem (May 9)

The Hanover Theatre's 2025-2026 Broadway Series Subscription package ranges from $111 to $451.60. The series is now available for purchase along with the subscription for The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) at the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC) and the 2025-2026 Dance Series on the main stage.