18-Year-Old High School Senior Elected to Billerica’s Select Board
It's not every day that a politician has to get out the vote between taking tests and getting to class on time. Daniel Darris-O'Connor isn't your average politician.
The 18-year-old executed a successful political campaign for a seat on Billerica's select board that garnered more than 2,700 votes. This accomplishment makes him potentially the youngest member of Billerica's select board in town history.
"I think I capitalized on the social media, where I could connect with everyone and their mothers on Facebook," Darris-O'Connor said in an interview with NewsCenter 5. "Very happy that the voters of Billerica have their faith in me and looking forward to bringing a new perspective to the select board work on behalf of the residents of Billerica."
While Darris-O'Connor may be young, he's not a stranger to government and politics. "I've served on a few committees, presented articles at town meetings, and no one else really seemed to step up, so I stepped up, ran, and thankfully won," he said.
During a select board meeting on Tuesday, April 15, Darris-O'Connor spoke up about resisting school funding cuts, the importance of a new middle school in Billerica, and the need to upgrade the town's police department.
Outside of his responsibilities to the select board, Darris-O'Connor maintains dual enrollment at Billerica Memorial High School and the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He's also in training to receive his pilot's license.