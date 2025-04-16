New Boston Chocolate Tour Debuts, Extends from Beacon Hill to Boston Public Market

Off The Beaten Path Food Tours has announced the launch of a new Boston Chocolate Tour in late April.

During this chocolate excursion, participants will be guided through charming Boston neighborhoods, exploring Beacon Hill and Boston Common with a guide, ending at the Boston Public Market. Guests will learn about the history of chocolate while sampling everything from truffles and cacao tea to Boston's original cream pie.

The new Boston Chocolate Tour is a 2 1/2-hour experience and includes six stops. It runs Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is available for private tour bookings.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be reserved on the Off The Beaten Path Food Tours website.

"Small business owners make up the heartbeat of our city, and we have scoured the historic streets in search of the most delicious chocolate to teach our guests about cacao and the neighborhood," explained Lizzie Bell, founder of Off The Beaten Path Food Tours, in a press release. "We already host a very popular Harvard Square Chocolate Tour, and we wanted to expand our reach to shine a light on the tiny shops closer to downtown. Whether you're visiting Boston or a local getting reacquainted with these parts, you'll fall in love with the area on our tour."