FOX’s New Ramsay Show Tricks Rhode Island Restaurant Into Hidden Filming

A small beach restaurant found itself unknowingly part of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's newest TV show. Crazy Burger in Narragansett thought they were joining "Restaurant Refresh" but ended up on FOX's undercover inspection show "Secret Service" instead.

According to WPRI, the staff had no idea about the switch until filming was done. The new series, launching May 21, takes a different approach from typical restaurant makeover shows.

TV crews parked surveillance vans loaded with equipment during the night. The team moved around with black lights, checking every spot while employees worked normally, not knowing cameras were recording everything they did.

This is Ramsay's first shot at undercover work. Instead of making dramatic entrances with camera crews, his team quietly gathered information behind the scenes.

Unlike other restaurant rescue shows, "Secret Service" looks closely at how staff interact and work together. The hidden cameras capture real, honest moments you wouldn't see with regular filming.

The celebrity chef made his name on shows like "Kitchen Nightmares," where he'd arrive and demand immediate changes. Now he's taking a quieter approach, watching everything first before stepping in to help.

While we don't know when the Crazy Burger episode will air, they're one of many restaurants across America that got surprised by the show.