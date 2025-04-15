ContestsEvents
Walk More To Get Rid Of Back Pain

Bob Bronson
Every day there seems to be another reason to put on your walking shoes and hit the road. We all know that walking is good for you and there are tons of benefits for people who do it regularly.

We’re told that the minimum amount of steps you need for your daily count is 10,000 steps. Some days we can achieve that goal other days not so much.

In fact, the goal of getting those 10,000 in is very arbitrary and not based on real scientific. It started with a doctor in Japan in the 1960’s as his goal number for us to achieve.
He admitted that it seemed like a worthy step count that was achievable for most healthy people.

The Japanese doctor felt that doing that meant you could expect health benefits, but he didn’t say what they would be.

We all know that walking every day does in fact give us a much better of living a healthier and happier existence.
Some of the benefits of walking are better heart health, it helps stave off everything from diabetes to bone and muscle problems.

Finally a study that “backs up” walking

If you suffer from chronic back pain, there is something you can do about it.

A study published in Lancet found that people with back pain who walk at least three times a week experience less pain than those who do not. In fact, researchers discovered that walking cuts the risk of pain recurrence in half. “We don’t know exactly why walking is so good for preventing back pain,” senior study author Mark Hancock said. “The important thing to remember is to start with short walks, then gradually increase the distance and intensity as your fitness increases.” The study tracked 701 adults for three years, most of whom were women in their 50s. (AOL)

Hope this helps you get out and start walking more, your back might thank you.

