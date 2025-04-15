Red Sox Fan Makes Viral Foul Ball Catch with Fried Dough

A Boston Red Sox fan from Ipswich made a clever foul ball catch using fried dough during a Thursday, April 10, game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The fried dough stood in place of a baseball mitt, allowing Max Kivekas to make the catch of a foul ball hit by Toronto's Bo Bichette.

"I sort of, like, raised my shoulder, and the fried dough was here — and I kind of got it, and it actually got trapped — the baseball got trapped right in the fried dough," he told NewsCenter 5 in an interview. "The ball went right in it, and I was like, 'There's a souvenir.'"

The viral moment, captured on video, quickly spread online. Kivekas said the April 10 game was the third consecutive Red Sox game he attended. Kivekas admitted that he had called out sick from work earlier in the day to be at the game.

Kivekas said his boss heckled him at work on Friday, April 11, until he saw the video for himself.

"I feel like if I didn't have the fried dough in my hand, it could be a whole different story," Kivekas said. "It was awesome, a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

It's unclear what Kivekas was eating at the time. The New York Post has its own theory: "Considering what Boston is known for and the sheer size of the massive bun, the fan was likely chowing down on a lobster or crab roll before Toronto's Bo Bichette's foul ball crashed the party."