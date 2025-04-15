Nine Major Chains Offer Tax Day Deals, Free Items on April 15

When taxes are due on April 15, 2025, nine popular food chains will offer special deals and free items. From penny burgers to free doughnuts and drink upgrades, these offers help make tax season a little less painful.

At Krispy Kreme, customers who pay just their state's sales tax can get a second dozen doughnuts free. Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief growth officer, said in a statement: "We want to make Tax Day a bit sweeter during what can be a stressful time." Online orders need the code "TAXBREAK."

Burger King app users can get a cheeseburger for just a penny with any purchase over $1 through Royal Perks. The deal runs April 15-20, but isn't available in Alaska, Hawaii, or U.S. territories.

Looking for a quick meal? 7-Eleven is taking $10.40 off delivery orders over $20. Just use code "WRITEOFF" on Tax Day through their app.

Smoothie King rewards members can save some cash: $3 off drinks over $15, or $4 off orders over $20. This one-day deal is only for Healthy Rewards members.

Spend $10.40 at Shake Shack and get a free menu item with code "TRUFFLETAX." Meanwhile, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is letting customers size up their drinks for free in stores.

Round Table Pizza is taking $7 off large or extra-large pizzas from April 11-17 - just enter code "RTP220." At BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, using code "10OFF40" saves you $10 when you spend $40 through their app or website.