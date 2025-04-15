Mystic Aquarium Releases Stranded Sea Turtles from Cape Cod Back Into the Ocean

On Wednesday, April 9, Connecticut's Mystic Aquarium released 22 sea turtles that were discovered cold-stunned and beached on Cape Cod last year back into the Atlantic Ocean at Jekyll Island, Georgia.

According to a MassLive report, the rehabilitated green sea turtles, loggerhead sea turtles, and Kemp's ridley sea turtles washed ashore on Cape Cod's beaches several months ago. “Our role is to give these sea turtles a second chance at life, improve their chances of long-term survival, and create potential for future hatchlings and growth of the species,” said Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Program Manager Sarah Callan.

The New England Aquarium first triaged the 22 turtles when they were first discovered and transferred them to Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Program for long-term rehabilitative care. Each turtle received an individualized treatment plan at the aquarium to help the sea creatures heal from their infections and other medical issues.

Once they were well enough to travel, aquarium staff transferred the turtles via a 20-hour trip from Connecticut to Georgia in temperature-controlled vehicles.

At Jekyll Island, aquarium officials placed the turtles in bins along the water line. The larger turtles were set on the sand and encouraged to enter the water by themselves. Staff carried the smaller turtles into the water and directly released them into the ocean.