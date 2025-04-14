What’s Your Most “Unhinged” Money-Saving Tip?

Let’s talk about saving money—but make it unhinged. Like, not your grandma’s “clip coupons and turn off the lights” kind of advice.

Nope. We’re talking full-blown chaos that actually works.

This all started with a woman on TikTok asking folks for their wildest money-saving tips. The kind that sound borderline ridiculous but somehow keep your wallet closed and your bank account smiling.

So, naturally, the internet delivered.

Run for every dollar you spend. Buy a $40 candle you didn’t need? Congrats, you’re jogging for 40 minutes now. This is either brilliant or masochistic. Maybe both.

Tape a photo of your parents to your credit card. Bonus points if they look disappointed. It's a visual reminder that spending too much could land you back in your childhood bedroom eating SpaghettiOs.

Ask yourself: Do I want this or the cash? A $25 mug with a funny quote? Or $25 cold, hard, un-sassed cash? That question gets surprisingly deep.

Consider your hourly wage. If that jacket costs $120 and you make $20 an hour, would you actually trade six hours of your life for it?

The triple-price rule. If you wouldn’t pay three times the cost, it’s not worth the cost. That $30 top? Would you pay $90 for it? No? Walk away, stylish warrior.

Think of 85-year-old you. Picture yourself still working at 85 because you bought too many trendy throw pillows. Oof.

You’re stealing from Future You. She worked hard for that money. Don’t rob her so you can have another water bottle with a time tracker.

Boycott your way to savings. Hate a company’s politics? Good. Don’t buy their stuff. Rage and frugality—what a combo.

Watch Hoarders. One episode and you’ll want to throw away everything you own, not buy more.

And now, three bonus ones:

11. Keep your credit cards frozen. Not metaphorically. Literally. I thought I lost mine last weekend and froze them all. Found them Monday. Didn’t spend a dime for three whole days. Saved hundreds. Highly recommend a panic freeze.

12. Switch banks and “forget” your new login. Out of sight, out of mind, out of spending range.

13. Become emotionally attached to savings apps. Name your savings account something like “Don’t Touch Me” or “Trip to Italy.” Suddenly, buying that third eyeliner feels like betrayal.