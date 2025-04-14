Stevie Nicks Announces New 2025 Tour Dates

Nicks shared via Instagram that presale opportunities for the above shows will take place on Thursday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, while the general on-sale period begins on Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Full ticket information can be found at StevieNicksOfficial.com .

In addition to her solo shows, Nicks has four other shows booked for 2025 with Billy Joel. As previously reported in March, Joel was forced to postpone some of those shows due to a "medical condition."



Per Joel's website, "The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."