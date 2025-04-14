ContestsEvents
Stevie Nicks Announces New 2025 Tour Dates

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Stevie Nicks performs onstage during A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at Casa Cipriani on November 16, 2024 in New York City.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Stevie Nicks has unveiled a new batch of 2025 tour dates in North America.

These newly announced shows include the following dates:

8/12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
8/15 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
8/19 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
8/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
8/27 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
8/30 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
10/07 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
10/11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
10/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Nicks shared via Instagram that presale opportunities for the above shows will take place on Thursday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, while the general on-sale period begins on Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Full ticket information can be found at StevieNicksOfficial.com.

Stevie Nicks and Her Other Shows

In addition to her solo shows, Nicks has four other shows booked for 2025 with Billy Joel. As previously reported in March, Joel was forced to postpone some of those shows due to a "medical condition."

Per Joel's website, "The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."

The following are the four shows Joel and Nicks have booked for 2025:

8/8 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
10/4 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium
10/18 - New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome
11/15 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Stevie Nicks
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
