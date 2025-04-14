ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

People Are Replacing Easter Eggs With Easter Potatoes

We knew that the price of eggs was getting ridiculous, but now people are considering ditching the Easter egg and replacing them with potatoes? Yup, that appears to be what…

Bob Bronson
variety of different Easter eggs

Close view of a group of colorful Easter eggs candy bubble gum.

We knew that the price of eggs was getting ridiculous, but now people are considering ditching the Easter egg and replacing them with potatoes? Yup, that appears to be what some folks are considering doing to save money on precious eggs this year.

When you can buy a large bag of small sized potatoes for less than a dozen eggs, you can see why it is being considered this year. If you buy the cheap store brand of small potatoes it will only cost you 3 to 4 dollars at your local grocery store. A dozen eggs can cost upwards of a dozen dollars.

Did you ever think you would have to pay that much for eggs? Probably not. Up until just a few years ago, you could buy a dozen white eggs for less than two dollars. With that cheap price, boiling them and letting the kids paint them was no big deal. In fact, most people would choose to just toss the eggs out after the holiday rather than make an egg salad with them.

With "Easter Potatoes" one could imagine that you could still bake them or make a colorful home fry with them for breakfast. So, all is not lost as long as you use a harmless edible food dye.

The origin story of the Easter Egg

The tradition of Easter eggs likely originated from a combination of pagan and Christian influences, with evidence pointing to their use in ancient spring festivals. Eggs, as symbols of new life and fertility, were incorporated into celebrations of the goddess Eostre, and later into Christian celebrations of the resurrection of Jesus. The decoration and sharing of eggs during Lent, when fasting was practiced, may have also contributed to the tradition.

The folks at PETA are really getting behind the idea saying It's not a new idea.  The marketing group Potatoes USA tried to make it a thing in 2023 as food prices were rising.  PETA also wanted the White House Easter Egg Roll to use potatoes last year.

The Easter Bunny could also opt to hide plastic eggs full of candy.  But that cuts out the whole egg-dyeing tradition for kids. The kids don't mind plastic eggs as long as they have some paper money inside of them of course.

Eastereggspotatoes
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: April 14
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 14Michael Garaventa
This Day in Sports History: April 11
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 11Michael Garaventa
A young woman holding up a glass of red wine on a date
Bob BronsonThe 5 Worst Types Of People To DateBob Bronson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect