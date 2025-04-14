People Are Replacing Easter Eggs With Easter Potatoes

We knew that the price of eggs was getting ridiculous, but now people are considering ditching the Easter egg and replacing them with potatoes? Yup, that appears to be what some folks are considering doing to save money on precious eggs this year.

When you can buy a large bag of small sized potatoes for less than a dozen eggs, you can see why it is being considered this year. If you buy the cheap store brand of small potatoes it will only cost you 3 to 4 dollars at your local grocery store. A dozen eggs can cost upwards of a dozen dollars.

Did you ever think you would have to pay that much for eggs? Probably not. Up until just a few years ago, you could buy a dozen white eggs for less than two dollars. With that cheap price, boiling them and letting the kids paint them was no big deal. In fact, most people would choose to just toss the eggs out after the holiday rather than make an egg salad with them.

With "Easter Potatoes" one could imagine that you could still bake them or make a colorful home fry with them for breakfast. So, all is not lost as long as you use a harmless edible food dye.

The origin story of the Easter Egg

The tradition of Easter eggs likely originated from a combination of pagan and Christian influences , with evidence pointing to their use in ancient spring festivals. Eggs, as symbols of new life and fertility, were incorporated into celebrations of the goddess Eostre, and later into Christian celebrations of the resurrection of Jesus. The decoration and sharing of eggs during Lent, when fasting was practiced, may have also contributed to the tradition.

The folks at PETA are really getting behind the idea saying It's not a new idea. The marketing group Potatoes USA tried to make it a thing in 2023 as food prices were rising. PETA also wanted the White House Easter Egg Roll to use potatoes last year.