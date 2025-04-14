Hot Dog Towers Bring Eating To New Heights

Delicious chili hot dogs with cheddar cheese and diced onions next to hot dogs grilling on a flaming hot barbecue

Move over seafood towers, there’s a new sheriff in Snacktown—and he’s made of 100% questionable meat.

Introducing: The Hot Dog Tower.

Yes, it’s real. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. And yes, it’s probably the greatest idea since someone said, “Hey, what if we deep-fried butter?”

Restaurants are serving these meat-filled monuments as a cheaper (and much funnier) alternative to fancy seafood towers. Why drop $75 on oysters when you can stack up some all-beef icons, a mountain of fries, and a summit of squeeze-bottle condiments?

The idea comes courtesy of Sir Wieners in South Carolina—because OF COURSE it does. They teamed up with a swanky spot called Lamar’s to create the ultimate fusion: fine dining meets Little League concession stand.

One tier for hot dogs. One for fries. One for condiments. And if you dare, go three dogs deep. Presentation is key. This isn’t just your uncle’s paper plate full of regret. This is a tower—a conversation piece—a power move.

Want in on the trend? All you need is a tiered platter, a grill, and zero shame.

And if hot dogs aren’t your jam (you monster), we’ve got ideas for your next backyard tower of power:

1. The Betty White:

Bottom tier: Hot dogs.

Middle tier: Chocolate cake.

Top tier: A flight of vodka shots.

It’s sweet, salty, and liable to make you sing show tunes on the porch. Betty would’ve approved.

2. The Meatball Mambo (a.k.a. Mine):

Bottom: Mini meatball subs.

Middle: Sour cream & onion chips.

Top: Mini margaritas in plastic solo cups.

It’s classy and gassy.

3. The Towering Inferno:

Bottom: Hot sauce-smothered fried chicken.

Middle: Buffalo Chicken Dip and Nachos.

Top: Dirty, hot martinis.

This summer, forget the surf and serve up some turf. Hot Dog Towers are here. And honestly? We’re not mad about it.