ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Boston Marathon Transportation Logistics Legend Retires After 5 Decades of Service

Larry Murphy of Somerville has been the transportation logistics legend behind the Boston Marathon for nearly five decades. His job is to get runners from Boston to Hopkinton before they…

Michael Vyskocil
Boston Marathon sign reading Welcome to Hopkinton, It all starts here. The Boston Marathon route.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Larry Murphy of Somerville has been the transportation logistics legend behind the Boston Marathon for nearly five decades. His job is to get runners from Boston to Hopkinton before they race from Hopkinton to Boston.

Over his years of service to the Boston Marathon, Murphy has gone from managing 30 buses to approximately 600 buses. His system looks like hieroglyphics, printed planning sheets filled with acronyms and numbers.

Supporting him in his work are volunteers that Murphy said he selects from among his own family.

"They come in on race day and just turn around and go through. They know the system and everything else," Murphy said in an interview with NewsCenter 5 Boston. "All of the nieces and nephews and cousins. I'm like, 'You're going! We need help. Get up here!'"

According to Murphy, in all the years he's been at the helm of transportation logistics for the Boston Marathon, there's only been one time when a runner was inadvertently left behind. He stated that with his system in place, this incident won't happen again.

In recognition of his long-tenured service to the Boston Marathon, Boston Athletic Association officials are giving Murphy the honor of starting the Wave 2 runners. The 129th running of the Boston Marathon takes place on Monday, April 21.

Boston Marathon
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Retaining an Agent Gives Homebuyers an Advantage in Massachusetts Real Estate Market
Local NewsRetaining an Agent Gives Homebuyers an Advantage in Massachusetts Real Estate MarketMichael Vyskocil
Boston Office Market Shows Growth Momentum, But Full Recovery Is a Long Way Off
Local NewsBoston Office Market Shows Growth Momentum, But Full Recovery Is a Long Way OffMichael Vyskocil
What Street Projects Are Included in Boston’s Multimillion-Dollar Public Works Budget?
Local NewsWhat Street Projects Are Included in Boston’s Multimillion-Dollar Public Works Budget?Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect