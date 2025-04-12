The 5 Worst Types Of People To Date

In this day and age of online dating, there's so much more opportunity to go on a bad date. You have to look at dating like going fishing, you won't catch anything if you don't cast your line into the water. In this case it's the dating pool.

The pool can be very shallow at times, with lots of time and being wasted on dates that have no future. Why waste your time and energy on someone you know that you’re not interested in?



The reasons that dates do not pan out or develop into a more long term relationship are as varied as the fish in the sea. Perhaps they didn’t look anything like their profile picture or the lack of genuine chemistry and connection was so bad, you knew it in an instant.

There are so many things that can go wrong on a first date it would be an endless catalog that is too lengthy to chronicle . So, in the effort to reduce the worst aspects of a date down to a workable list, we present the most common reasons and types of people that you should avoid.

1. People who only talk about their problems. Or are perpetually miserable. You should be able to discern this rather quickly into the date.

2. People who are "emotionally unavailable." If you get a sense that these people are not in it, for the same reasons you are, it’s best to, and it quickly. After all the whole idea of dating is to lead to something special.

3. People who are addicts. You'll always play second fiddle to their addiction. And that comes in many different forms, it could be everything from addiction to drinking, gambling, sports, or dreaded drugs. Stay away

4. The "woe is me" covert narcissists, who are secretly jealous of you. You don’t want to date anybody who have these type of tendencies. You want to find someone who cheers you on, and is happy for your success happiness

5. People who use "I'm a free spirit" to excuse bad behaviors and actions. Also lead to long-term disasters. If someone claims to be free spirit, that might be just 200 in the bowl to deal with.