New Eater Guide Names 38 Best Restaurants for Dining Out in Boston

Are you looking for a good place to eat in Boston? The culinary dining guide Eater Boston has released a group of 38 must-try restaurants throughout the city and beyond. According to Eater Boston, the dining establishments cover multiple cuisines, costs, and neighborhoods.

The guide, updated quarterly, has added two new restaurants to its list for 2025: Back Bay's La Padrona and the Quincy Vietnamese restaurant Lê Madeline.

Learn more about these two new dining establishments below and explore the full list of restaurants on Eater's website.

La Padrona

This newest restaurant is located inside the luxury hotel and residences Raffles in Boston's Back Bay community. Eater Boston named La Padrona Boston's best new restaurant in 2024. The dining room is full of energy, and the entrees, including the milk-braised rabbit ragu fazzoletti, imbue culinary innovation with every bite.

38 Trinity Place, Boston; 617-898-0010; visit La Padrona's website

Lê Madeline

The Vietnamese noodle shop Pho Linh has developed into Lê Madeline. Here, Chef Peter Nguyen, named Eater Boston's chef of the year in 2024, delivers an experimental twist on classic Vietnamese specialties with this new dining concept.

Dishes include tôm hùm rang me, a fried lobster roll topped with little pearls of tobiko. The bò lúc lắc features cubes of filet mignon marinated in a piquant house sauce. Nguyen also invites chef collaborations and delivers a never-ending selection of new menu ideas. Follow the restaurant on Instagram to stay updated on the latest developments at Lê Madeline.