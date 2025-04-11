New Comfort Dog Joins Plymouth Fire Department Crew

The Plymouth Fire Department has welcomed a new canine member to its crew.

Rio, a 19-month-old black Labrador retriever, is a trained and certified comfort dog. She will also serve as the fire department's ambassador to Plymouth, visiting area schools and comforting those in need.

Rio was given to the Plymouth Fire Department by Puppies Behind Bars. This New York-based nonprofit organization trains incarcerated individuals to raise service dogs to support first responders, police officers, and veterans.

According to a 7 News Boston report, the Plymouth Fire Department received $5,000 in grant funds from the Plymouth County District Attorney's office for Rio's food supplies and veterinary expenses.