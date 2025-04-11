ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New Comfort Dog Joins Plymouth Fire Department Crew

The Plymouth Fire Department has welcomed a new canine member to its crew.  Rio, a 19-month-old black Labrador retriever, is a trained and certified comfort dog. She will also serve…

Michael Vyskocil
Rio, Plymouth Fire Department

Photo: Plymouth Fire Department/Facebook

The Plymouth Fire Department has welcomed a new canine member to its crew. 

Rio, a 19-month-old black Labrador retriever, is a trained and certified comfort dog. She will also serve as the fire department's ambassador to Plymouth, visiting area schools and comforting those in need.

Rio was given to the Plymouth Fire Department by Puppies Behind Bars. This New York-based nonprofit organization trains incarcerated individuals to raise service dogs to support first responders, police officers, and veterans.

According to a 7 News Boston report, the Plymouth Fire Department received $5,000 in grant funds from the Plymouth County District Attorney's office for Rio's food supplies and veterinary expenses.

Comfort dogs like Rio play an essential role in helping individuals manage their emotions during times of crisis.

View the post on Facebook
MassachusettsPlymouth
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Retaining an Agent Gives Homebuyers an Advantage in Massachusetts Real Estate Market
Local NewsRetaining an Agent Gives Homebuyers an Advantage in Massachusetts Real Estate MarketMichael Vyskocil
Boston Office Market Shows Growth Momentum, But Full Recovery Is a Long Way Off
Local NewsBoston Office Market Shows Growth Momentum, But Full Recovery Is a Long Way OffMichael Vyskocil
What Street Projects Are Included in Boston’s Multimillion-Dollar Public Works Budget?
Local NewsWhat Street Projects Are Included in Boston’s Multimillion-Dollar Public Works Budget?Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect