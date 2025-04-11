MBTA Announces Special Marathon Monday Transit Schedule for April 21

The MBTA has released updated service plans for the 2025 Boston Marathon. Regular weekday service will run on the Commuter Rail, with extra trains added on the Framingham/Worcester line.

Copley Station will be closed on marathon day. Runners and spectators should use nearby Arlington, Prudential, Hynes Convention Center, or Back Bay stations instead.

Three Green Line stops will close from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: South Street (B branch), Kent Street and St. Mary's Street (C branch). Main subway lines will follow regular weekday schedules, with additional trains during peak race times.

Buses will run on Saturday schedules. Routes 1, 7, 501, and 504 will have extra service to handle the large crowds expected along the marathon route.

For safety reasons, bikes won't be allowed on any subway trains April 21. This rule also applies to Framingham/Worcester trains from 5 p.m. Sunday through Monday night.

Riders should make sure to put at least $5 on their CharlieCards before traveling. For the best deal during marathon week, pick up a $22.50 Zone 1A weekly pass to cover all subway and bus rides.