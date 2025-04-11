ContestsEvents
M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks Team Up for Rhode Island Movie Project

A spooky thriller is coming to Rhode Island this summer as M. Night Shyamalan takes the helm with Jake Gyllenhaal in an unexpected collaboration. The movie brings together an unlikely…

Tim Staskiewicz
M. Night Shyamalan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 05: M. Night Shyamalan attends the Max Original’s “Caddo Lake” Tribeca screening at Hudson Yards on October 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

A spooky thriller is coming to Rhode Island this summer as M. Night Shyamalan takes the helm with Jake Gyllenhaal in an unexpected collaboration.

The movie brings together an unlikely duo in Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks, with Sparks writing a novel while Shyamalan crafts the screenplay. "This is unlike anything we've done before," Sparks told Entertainment Weekly.

The project will pump $2 million into Rhode Island's local businesses, while generating 65 new jobs. Money will go toward local services, from hotels to equipment.

Steven Feinberg from the Rhode Island Film & TV Office was thrilled. "Having Shyamalan filming in Rhode Island is a dream come true," he told The Providence Journal.

Governor Dan McKee highlights the benefits for small businesses, as film crews pack local spots and drive up sales everywhere.

The numbers show Sparks's success - his films have pulled in $900 million worldwide. Just look at hits like "The Notebook" and "Dear John."

Coming off his work on "Presumed Innocent" for Apple TV+, Gyllenhaal adds star power to the project. His impressive career runs from cult classic "Donnie Darko" to acclaimed "Brokeback Mountain."

Rhode Island's stunning shores and historic buildings made it the perfect choice. The state has been home to favorites like "Moonrise Kingdom" and "Hocus Pocus."

From 2018 to 2023, film projects brought $256 million to Rhode Island and created 4,200 jobs. These figures show just how much the industry helps the local economy.

Filming kicks off in June 2024, with scenes shot throughout Newport, Providence, and various beach locations.

Jake GyllenhaalM. Night ShyamalanNicholas Sparksrhode island
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
