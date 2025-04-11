Hallmark Channel’s ‘Newport Christmas’ Begins Filming on Bowen’s Wharf

Another Hallmark Channel Christmas production has begun filming during the week of April 7 in Newport.

The Newport Buzz reported that “Newport Christmas” will take over Bowen's Wharf. The film stars Wes Brown and Ginna Claire Mason and tells the story of a woman from 1905 Newport who is transported to the present. She stumbles into a world she doesn't understand and meets a historian researching her century-old disappearance.

As the pair unravels the circumstances that brought her to modern-day Newport, they discover a connection that transcends the boundaries of time.

Filming began on Monday, April 7, and was expected to capture the quaint charm of Bowen's Wharf, including lights, decorations, and local extras sharing the holiday spirit. The film is expected to premiere later this year as part of Hallmark Channel's annual “Countdown to Christmas” lineup.

Andrew Gernhard, who produced "Mystic Christmas" in 2023, is the executive producer of "Newport Christmas."

The Newport Daily News observed that production for "Newport Christmas" marks the first time a Hallmark Channel holiday movie has been set in Rhode Island since "A Season for Miracles" debuted in 1999.