West Roxbury Prepares to Welcome New Trader Joe’s Location

West Roxbury will soon be a new home for a Trader Joe's store. The grocery chain's website listed a 1999 Centre St. location in West Roxbury as "coming soon."  The building…

Michael Vyskocil
Trader Joe's

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

West Roxbury will soon be a new home for a Trader Joe's store. The grocery chain's website listed a 1999 Centre St. location in West Roxbury as "coming soon." 

The building on the site previously housed a Walgreens, which, according to the site Universal Hub, closed in November 2024.

MassLive reported on Monday, April 7, that records obtained from the city's Inspectional Services Department indicate that three building permits have been issued for the address since the Walgreens closure. One permit pertained to $30,000 of demolition work, and another was for $175,000 for roof upgrades.

Trader Joe's did not respond to an email sent by MassLive about the West Roxbury store's opening date.

The West Roxbury location will join 23 other Trader Joe's stores operating in Massachusetts. Two of these Trader Joe's locations are in Boston's Back Bay and one is in Boston's Seaport District.

Boston.com noted that one of Trader Joe's Back Bay locations opened less than one year ago after the location was announced in May 2024. According to Trader Joe's website, the new West Roxbury store will not sell alcohol. 

“We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program,” the grocery chain said in a prepared media release.

Trader Joe'swest roxbury
Michael VyskocilWriter
