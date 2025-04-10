ContestsEvents
Sheryl Crow Says Kelly Clarkson’s Version of ‘All I Wanna Do’ is Better Than the Original

Sheryl Crow had glowing words for Kelly Clarkson, who covered her 1994 hit “All I Wanna Do” during her “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson’s rendition can be…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Sheryl Crow attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Kelly Clarkson attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Sheryl Crow had glowing words for Kelly Clarkson, who covered her 1994 hit "All I Wanna Do" during her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson's rendition can be viewed below. The performance was also shared on the show's Instagram, which is where Crow shared her thoughts on the cover. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote, "Good grief @kellyclarkson could sing the damn phone book! I love this version better than mine!!"


"All I Wanna Do" was Crow's breakthrough single from her 1993 debut album Tuesday Night Music Club. The track went on to earn her two Grammy Awards in 1995 for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Whether or not you think Clarkson's version is better than Crow's is up for debate, but there's no doubt Clarkson has a special kind of magic where she can sing quite literally anything.


Crow has a variety of different shows scheduled for 2025, from festival gigs to a stint on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival tour. A complete list of her upcoming shows is below. Complete ticket details for these shows are available at SherylCrow.com/Tour.

Sheryl Crow - 2025 Concert Dates

5/23 - Boston Calling Festival 2025 - Allston, MA
6/7 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV
6/8 - Route 66 Casino Hotel - Albuquerque, NM
6/10 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
6/20 - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ
7/18 - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival 2025 - Saint Paul, MN
8/12 - Illinois State Fairground - Springfield, IL
8/15 - Lasso 2025 - Montreal, Canada
8/16 - The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort - Toronto, Canada
9/5 - Outlaw Music Festival 2025 - Bangor, ME
9/6 - Outlaw Music Festival 2025 - Hartford, CT
9/12 - Outlaw Music Festival 2025 - Camden, NJ
9/13 - Outlaw Music Festival 2025 - Holmdel, NJ
9/14 - Outlaw Music Festival 2025 - Columbia, MD
9/18 - Outlaw Music Festival 2025 - Noblesville, IN
9/19 - Outlaw Music Festival 2025 - East Troy, WI
10/18 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

Kelly ClarksonSheryl Crow
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
