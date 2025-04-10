Sheryl Crow Says Kelly Clarkson’s Version of ‘All I Wanna Do’ is Better Than the Original

Sheryl Crow had glowing words for Kelly Clarkson, who covered her 1994 hit "All I Wanna Do" during her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.



Clarkson's rendition can be viewed below. The performance was also shared on the show's Instagram, which is where Crow shared her thoughts on the cover. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote, "Good grief @kellyclarkson could sing the damn phone book! I love this version better than mine!!"



"All I Wanna Do" was Crow's breakthrough single from her 1993 debut album Tuesday Night Music Club. The track went on to earn her two Grammy Awards in 1995 for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.



Whether or not you think Clarkson's version is better than Crow's is up for debate, but there's no doubt Clarkson has a special kind of magic where she can sing quite literally anything.



Crow has a variety of different shows scheduled for 2025, from festival gigs to a stint on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival tour. A complete list of her upcoming shows is below. Complete ticket details for these shows are available at SherylCrow.com/Tour.