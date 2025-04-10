Men Who Dress Up Feel More Confident, Here’s Why





So much for casual Fridays, it seems as though every day at work is casual. There was a time when men were expected to dress up for work. If you had a “white collar “ job, it was expected that you were in a suit and tie.

Sometime in the early 90’s the concept of dressing down crept into workplaces with the introduction of casual Fridays. A day set aside to let people take a day off from the usual business attire.

Workers looked forward to it and eventually it became the norm to be less formal at work. If the work was getting done it didn’t matter how you dressed, or so a lot of employees argued.

If you recall back in the day even car salesmen would dress up in a suit, albeit not great ones, to appear professional and trustworthy. It’s very rare to walk into a car lot and see anyone wearing a suit.

It’s not just getting dressed up in a suit and tie that is becoming less popular, donning a tuxedo is even more rare. Men used to wear them enough, that they would consider purchasing one rather than constantly rent one.

Prom goers were expected to get fitted for a tuxedo to match their date’s color scheme of their gown. Sure, you will see kids still wearing one, but more than half don’t, instead opting for a more casual suit .





Here’s why men should dress up more

According to new research, the average man feels 67% more confident when sporting their best suit or tuxedo.

That doesn't mean they're confident about dressing themselves, though. About 20% of men admit they're NOT confident about their ability to tie a necktie, and 24% admit their partner ties a better one than they do