John Fogerty to Headline Quincy 400 Celebration

Rock and roll icon John Fogerty is set to electrify Quincy, Massachusetts, this summer as part of the city’s 400th-anniversary celebration. The legendary musician will take the stage at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday, August 3, 2025, with special guest Hearty Har opening the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11, at 10:00 AM via Quincy400.com.

Fogerty, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, is celebrated for his timeless hits like “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Born on the Bayou.” His career spans over five decades, earning him accolades as one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists, Songwriters, and Singers. This performance is part of Fogerty’s worldwide Celebration Tour, during which he’s performing alongside his sons for the first time since reclaiming the rights to his iconic catalog in 2023.

Mayor Thomas Koch expressed his excitement for the event, calling Fogerty “a voice that defined a generation” and highlighting the significance of Quincy’s milestone anniversary. The concert is one of many events planned for the year-long Quincy 400 celebration, which honors four centuries of history, culture, and progress in the city. Other festivities include historic programming, family-friendly events, and a lecture series featuring best-selling authors. Country superstar Darius Rucker will also headline a concert on August 2.

Opening for Fogerty is Hearty Har, a Los Angeles-based band led by Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler. Known for their unique blend of modern psychedelia and classic garage rock, Hearty Har promises to set the tone for an unforgettable evening.