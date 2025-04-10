ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

John Fogerty to Headline Quincy 400 Celebration

Rock and roll icon John Fogerty is set to electrify Quincy, Massachusetts, this summer as part of the city’s 400th-anniversary celebration. The legendary musician will take the stage at Veterans…

Tim Staskiewicz
John Fogerty will play Quincy 400

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Sven Pipien of The Black Crowes and John Fogerty perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Rock and roll icon John Fogerty is set to electrify Quincy, Massachusetts, this summer as part of the city’s 400th-anniversary celebration. The legendary musician will take the stage at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday, August 3, 2025, with special guest Hearty Har opening the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11, at 10:00 AM via Quincy400.com.

Fogerty, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, is celebrated for his timeless hits like “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Born on the Bayou.” His career spans over five decades, earning him accolades as one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists, Songwriters, and Singers. This performance is part of Fogerty’s worldwide Celebration Tour, during which he’s performing alongside his sons for the first time since reclaiming the rights to his iconic catalog in 2023.

Mayor Thomas Koch expressed his excitement for the event, calling Fogerty “a voice that defined a generation” and highlighting the significance of Quincy’s milestone anniversary. The concert is one of many events planned for the year-long Quincy 400 celebration, which honors four centuries of history, culture, and progress in the city. Other festivities include historic programming, family-friendly events, and a lecture series featuring best-selling authors. Country superstar Darius Rucker will also headline a concert on August 2.

Opening for Fogerty is Hearty Har, a Los Angeles-based band led by Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler. Known for their unique blend of modern psychedelia and classic garage rock, Hearty Har promises to set the tone for an unforgettable evening.

The concert will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium (850 Hancock St., Quincy). Gates open at 5:30 PM, with the show starting at 6:30 PM. Don’t miss this chance to see a rock legend in action while celebrating Quincy’s rich history. Secure your tickets starting April 11 at Quincy400.com!

Creedence Clearwater RevivalJohn FogertyQuincy
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
Related Stories
Stevie Nicks performs onstage during A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at Casa Cipriani on November 16, 2024 in New York City.
MusicStevie Nicks Announces New 2025 Tour DatesErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: April 14
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 14Sarah Bloomfield
David Bowie performs on the first night of his UK tour at the MEN Arena on November 17, 2003 in Manchester, England; Stevie Nicks performs onstage during A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at Casa Cipriani on November 16, 2024 in New York City; Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 on December 31, 2022 in New York City.
MusicRecord Store Day 2025: Classic Rock/Pop Titles to Check OutErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect