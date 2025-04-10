City of Salem Unveils New Garbage Truck, ‘Chicken Nugget’

On Tuesday, April 8, Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo and the City of Salem unveiled the newest garbage truck addition to the fleet of refuse haulers for Salem's Department of Public Services (DPS). Gathering outside Saltonstall Elementary School, the kindergarteners from the school who submitted the name Chicken Nugget for the new truck attended to watch the vehicle's official dedication.

The naming contest for the garbage truck began in December 2024. Elementary school students from across Salem Public Schools provided name suggestions for the new garbage vehicle. Pangallo's office reviewed all submissions, narrowing the list to 12 entries. Those entries were presented in a survey to the greater Salem community for voting.

Two name candidates, The Hunka Junka Truck and Chicken Nugget, emerged at the front of the pack among all entries. Ultimately, the Salem community selected Chicken Nugget as the top pick.

The winning entry, Chicken Nugget, came from Saltonstall Elementary School kindergarten student Elian Soto-Villanueva. During the garbage truck ceremony, students received yellow safety vests and chicken nugget-shaped keychains by DPS Director Ray Jodoin.