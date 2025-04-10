Bad Background Music Is Wrecking Your Workplace Vibe

Ever walked into a store or office and immediately thought, "Who picked this playlist—Satan?"

(Not me! We play the best music!)

A new study says that bad background music at work can straight-up ruin employees’ moods and tank productivity. Like, employees hear one more overly chipper tune and suddenly they’re rage-Googling “how to fake your own death.”

Now, what counts as “bad” music is totally subjective. What pumps up one person might make someone else want to throw their stapler into a volcano. But here’s the deal: even if the music is "upbeat" or "customer-friendly," if workers hate it, it’s not doing anyone any favors. I

t’s like putting glitter in someone’s sandwich. Looks nice. Tastes like sadness.

And don’t even get me started on holiday music. If you actually enjoy Christmas songs, congrats—you are a magical unicorn of joy. But if not? That 47th spin of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” might cause a full-blown workplace meltdown.

One more sleigh bell, and Karen from Accounting is flipping a desk.

Big corporations probably won’t care. They’ll just crank up the "Motivational Mix" and keep marching. But smaller businesses? They have a chance to not torture their staff! Maybe let people take turns picking music. Or set up "quiet zones" where people can escape the musical madness. Like a spa. But with less cucumber water and more sweet, sweet silence.

Also, let’s be real. Some songs are just straight-up irritating. “Cotton Eye Joe”? A war crime. “Who Let the Dogs Out”? You did, and now you must pay. “Barbie Girl”? Please stop. We beg you.

Moral of the story: bad music = bad moods = bad work. So if you want your team happy and productive, stop blasting the worst of the ‘90s Europop at full volume. Unless you're trying to get everyone to quit. Then by all means, carry on.

Or—just put on WROR 105.7 and Bob and LBF in the Morning because we serve up laughs, fun, and songs that won’t make you want to walk into the ocean.