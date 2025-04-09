ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Why Was Gordon Ramsay in Massachusetts Recently? Here’s What He Did

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was seen in the Worcester area during the weekend of April 5-6. Although the precise reason for Ramsay’s foray in central Massachusetts isn’t known, those who…

Michael Vyskocil
Gordon Ramsay

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was seen in the Worcester area during the weekend of April 5-6.

Although the precise reason for Ramsay's foray in central Massachusetts isn't known, those who spotted him noticed that a camera crew followed him.

The Herald News reported that Ramsay stopped by a bowling alley, a food truck in Northbridge, and a restaurant.

He began by visiting The Neighborhood Kitchen in Worcester's Whitinsville neighborhood. CBS News Boston said he greeted fans upon leaving the restaurant. 

Ramsay then explored Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, where he was seen with a large film production crew. It was not revealed why Ramsay was at the bowling alley.

Reports from Facebook also reported that Ramsay paid a visit to the food truck Smash'D in Douglas, which is known for its burgers. The food truck's Facebook post from Sunday, April 6, showed the celebrity chef posing for pictures with the Smash'D crew.]

View the post on Facebook

Ramsay wrapped up his visit in Rhode Island, where he was seen on Sunday, April 6, at the Crazy Burger in Narragansett.

The Food Network star and host of "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef" owns two restaurants in Boston, Ramsay's Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay Burger.

Gordon RamsayMassachusetts
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Retaining an Agent Gives Homebuyers an Advantage in Massachusetts Real Estate Market
Local NewsRetaining an Agent Gives Homebuyers an Advantage in Massachusetts Real Estate MarketMichael Vyskocil
Boston Office Market Shows Growth Momentum, But Full Recovery Is a Long Way Off
Local NewsBoston Office Market Shows Growth Momentum, But Full Recovery Is a Long Way OffMichael Vyskocil
What Street Projects Are Included in Boston’s Multimillion-Dollar Public Works Budget?
Local NewsWhat Street Projects Are Included in Boston’s Multimillion-Dollar Public Works Budget?Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect