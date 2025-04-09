Why Was Gordon Ramsay in Massachusetts Recently? Here’s What He Did

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was seen in the Worcester area during the weekend of April 5-6.

Although the precise reason for Ramsay's foray in central Massachusetts isn't known, those who spotted him noticed that a camera crew followed him.

The Herald News reported that Ramsay stopped by a bowling alley, a food truck in Northbridge, and a restaurant.

He began by visiting The Neighborhood Kitchen in Worcester's Whitinsville neighborhood. CBS News Boston said he greeted fans upon leaving the restaurant.

Ramsay then explored Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, where he was seen with a large film production crew. It was not revealed why Ramsay was at the bowling alley.

Reports from Facebook also reported that Ramsay paid a visit to the food truck Smash'D in Douglas, which is known for its burgers. The food truck's Facebook post from Sunday, April 6, showed the celebrity chef posing for pictures with the Smash'D crew.]

Ramsay wrapped up his visit in Rhode Island, where he was seen on Sunday, April 6, at the Crazy Burger in Narragansett.