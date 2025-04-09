Top 5 Jobs That You Will Get Yelled At Most By Angry People

These jobs are not for the faint of heart. If you don’t want to be yelled at by angry customers, we suggest you stay away from them. These vocations require people that have thick skin and the ability to survive the wrath of very upset people.

When people choose these types of jobs, they must know what they are in for, because in most of them, it requires dealing with people.

If you’re an individual that is on the introverted side, than you would be wise to stay away from these kinds of jobs.

These lines of work require people that lean more in the direction of being extroverted, and maybe extra extroverted.

Someone asked Reddit to name the top jobs that require a high tolerance for being YELLED at. Are you one of the very patient people with a job on this list?

Here are the Top 5 Jobs with high probability of being yelled at

1. Customer service reps. Especially if you work at a call center. Cases people are calling customer service because they are upset about something. People do not call you to tell you how happy they are with your product. This job requires the thickest of skin. Lots of patience wouldn’t hurt either.

2. Teachers. They get yelled at by kids AND parents. You get it from both ends of the spectrum when you are a teacher. Kids who are frustrated or challenging during the day and dealing with frustrated parents after school.

3. Members of the military. Being yelled at is expected, especially in basic training. Anyone who has ever served in our military knows what it is like to have a drill instructor an inch away from your face yelling at you and telling you what an idiot you are. You can’t take it personally, or you’ll drop and give them another five, push-ups that is.

4. Referees. From pro sports all the way down to Little League. It’s getting harder and harder for sports teams to find people willing to be referees. Parents who think their kid should get more playtime. Yell at the coaches and if they don’t like to call they want, they yell at the refs.