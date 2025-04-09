Security Officials on Alert for ‘Broad Targets’ at Boston Marathon

ABC News reported on Monday, April 7, that Boston Marathon security officials announced in a bulletin that they are monitoring "a broad set of soft targets for an attack."

This announcement comes 12 years after the deadly Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. Three people were killed and hundreds were injured when explosives detonated near the finish line.

According to the bulletin, congested areas where the greatest amount of people gather, especially designated viewing areas, were identified as the most vulnerable spots for a mass attack. Nearby publicly accessible tunnels, pre-event gatherings, and post-event celebrations are also being monitored.

Security officials also noted in the bulletin that a recent marathon policy change allowing participants to select "non-binary" for their gender status may also provide motivation for a marathon attack.

"Following this announcement, individuals posting content consistent with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism posted online calling for an attack on the 2023 Boston Marathon, according to an organization that tracks violent extremist activity online," the bulletin said. "Some of these individuals called for an attack similar to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings."

The security bulletin also noted the significance of several other anniversaries and observances that occur close to the Boston Marathon this year, including the holidays of Easter, Passover, and Ramadan. The bulletin also noted the anniversaries of mass casualty attacks that have occurred during the third week of April: the Columbine High School shooting on April 20, 1999; the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995; the Branch Davidians' compound fire in Waco, Texas, on April 19, 1993; and Adolf Hitler's birthday on April 20.

The bulletin noted that law enforcement officials are unaware of any legitimate threats to high-profile attendees of the Boston Marathon, but they are calling attention to the threat level for officials' awareness.