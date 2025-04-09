Elton John and Madonna Finally Kiss and Make Up



She continued, "I remembered when I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.

Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential."



John has made some biting remarks about Madonna over the years, including accusing her of lip-syncing during her performance at the 2004 Q Awards. With that in mind, Madonna wrote, "Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on 'SNL' and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him."



She added, "When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down.

Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging. Then he told me had written a song for me, and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!"



Madonna didn't share any details about the song Sir Elton wrote for her, but we sure hope it's recorded and released, because what an incredible end to a decades-long feud!