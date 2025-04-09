ContestsEvents
Elton John and Madonna Finally Kiss and Make Up

Elton John attends the 2024 A Year in TIME dinner at Current at Chelsea Piers on December 11, 2024 in New York City; Madonna poses in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Press Room at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME; Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

For those looking for good news: Elton John and Madonna have finally ended their long-running feud and are on good terms again.

Madonna shared this news via social media. The two iconic divas made up after Madonna went to see Sir Elton perform at NBC's famed studio 8H when he and Brandi Carlile were musical guests on the April 5 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Madonna shared a photo of her and John together with a lengthy caption that began, "We finally buried the hatchet!!!"

She continued, "I remembered when I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.
Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential."

John has made some biting remarks about Madonna over the years, including accusing her of lip-syncing during her performance at the 2004 Q Awards. With that in mind, Madonna wrote, "Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on 'SNL' and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him."

She added, "When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down.
Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging. Then he told me had written a song for me, and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!"

Madonna didn't share any details about the song Sir Elton wrote for her, but we sure hope it's recorded and released, because what an incredible end to a decades-long feud!

