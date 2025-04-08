ContestsEvents
New LED Scoreboard for Boston Red Sox Installed at Fenway Park

Michael Vyskocil
Fenway Park

BOSTON – MAY 1: General view of the exterior of the Boston Red Sox home field of Fenway Park on May 1, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By: Getty Images)

LG Electronics has installed a massive LED (light-emitting diode) scoreboard at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. 

According to a Pulse report, the main scoreboard is 30.5 meters wide and 11.5 meters high. LG Electronics also installed 11 digital signage displays, including a ribbon board that is 21.6 meters wide and 7.9 meters tall. The total display area of these new digital sign installations is approximately 842 square meters.

The digital displays were turned on during the Red Sox's first home game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Friday, April 4. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals 13-9.

