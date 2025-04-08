New LED Scoreboard for Boston Red Sox Installed at Fenway Park

BOSTON – MAY 1: General view of the exterior of the Boston Red Sox home field of Fenway Park on May 1, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By: Getty Images)

LG Electronics has installed a massive LED (light-emitting diode) scoreboard at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

According to a Pulse report, the main scoreboard is 30.5 meters wide and 11.5 meters high. LG Electronics also installed 11 digital signage displays, including a ribbon board that is 21.6 meters wide and 7.9 meters tall. The total display area of these new digital sign installations is approximately 842 square meters.