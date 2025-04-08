Good Housekeeping Names Boston, Cape Cod Two of the Best Places to Visit in April

The beauty of spring in Massachusetts is often underrated and underappreciated. Good Housekeeping magazine, however, views spring in the Bay State as a superb time to visit. The magazine recently listed two areas of Massachusetts in its list of top 20 places to visit in April.

Good Housekeeping highlighted Boston and Cape Cod as two of the finest places in Massachusetts that people should consider exploring this season.

"Hey, parents of high schoolers: Checking out colleges during spring break of junior year will give you a leg up on the process," Good Housekeeping said in its introduction to Boston. "With Berklee College of Music, MIT, and more than two dozen institutions of higher learning, the Boston area may very well be on your teen's radar."

Good Housekeeping recommends that visitors explore the Freedom Trail and grab a bite to eat at Quincy Market. A stay at the Verb gives you a record player in your room. The hotel maintains 1,800 vinyls you can borrow and a temperature-controlled outdoor pool.

"Welcome back, whales! In mid-April, these beloved creatures start migrating to the summer feeding grounds off the coast of Cape Cod," Good Housekeeping editors said about exploring Cape Cod. "Be among the first to see them by spending an afternoon aboard the Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch cruise, which resumes on April 19."