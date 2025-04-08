ContestsEvents
Bedford’s Boston MedFlight Marks 40 Years of Critical Care Transport

Michael Vyskocil
For more than 40 years, Boston MedFlight has provided critical care transport in the Boston area. Over 6,000 patients annually have been transferred annually via helicopters, jets, and ICU ambulances to acute care hospitals. Since its inception, Boston MedFlight has successfully transported more than 100,000 patients. 

Last year alone, MedFlight facilitated patient transport from 127 hospitals, with transportation reaching as far as Utah, Bermuda, and Texas. Each transport is managed by a two-person medical team trained in critical care. These individuals provide immediate assistance to patients in need and coordinate with receiving hospitals for prompt treatment upon arrival.

Only 5% of the transports Boston MedFlight performs are emergency responses. The majority are focused on providing care for already-hospitalized patients. 

In an article by the Boston Business Journal, Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes highlighted that Boston MedFlight has been instrumental in helping community hospitals secure appropriate patient care. About 25% of the transports involve neonatal or pediatric cases, primarily due to the absence of specialized ICUs in community hospitals.

Dr. Jason Cohen, chief medical officer of Boston MedFlight, said that not every hospital can meet the diverse needs of all patients. That's why specialized care and getting people access to this care are at the core of Boston MedFlight's mission.

