A Large Number Of Americans Never Write Letters
One of life’s simplest pleasures is on life support and I for one am sad about it. Yes, it looks like the art of writing letters has been lost on today’s young people.
If you’re over 45, you probably remember the joy and anticipation of receiving a hand written letter. Maybe it was from a family member or friend or perhaps a distant love.
You might also recall writing letters to friends and family and yes, it’s significant other that was not close enough to see. Writing letters has now become as rare as picking up a phone and dialing an friend to talk to.
Yes, it seems as though most of our communication now are on smart phones or laptops. We communicate with people through email and texts.
Have to be honest with yourself and ask, when was the last time you wrote a handwritten letter? If you’re like most Americans, it’s been a while. Which may be one of the many reasons the Post Office is always losing money. No letters, no stamps.
Here’s the results of the recent poll
A recent poll asked, "When did you last write a handwritten personal letter?"
9% of people say they've written one in the past month, which was the most recent option. Another 21% say they've written one in the past year, and another 26% say they're pretty sure they've written one in the past DECADE.
26% of people say it's been LONGER than a decade, and 5% claim they've NEVER written a personal letter.
If that isn't crazy enough, 20% of Gen Z'ers between the ages of 18 and 24 said they've never written a personal letter, and it was also the most popular answer. By comparison, only 2% of people 50 years old and older say they've never handwritten a letter.
(YouGov)