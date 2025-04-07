Reservation Platform Resy Says These Top 5 Boston Restaurants Are a Hit

ContestsEvents
Michael Vyskocil
The restaurant reservation platform Resy recently announced some of the most popular Boston restaurants among customers this month.

Tonino in Jamaica Plain claimed the No. 1 spot as the go-to place in Boston. According to a MassLive report, Resy called Tonino the “rarest of restaurant birds — the sort of establishment people come back to again and again.”

Guests at Tonino will find Italian trattoria-style specialties, such as white pizzas, housemade rigatoni amatriciana, chitarra with clams and breadcrumbs, and small plates like mortadella with pecorino and pickles.

Zurito in Beacon Hill is right behind Tonino at No. 2. According to Resy, “Basque-style pintxos are the mission here, with bites of garlic-buttered sea urchin toast or miniature jamón ibérico croissants giving way to such small plates as squid ink risotto.” Larger appetites will appreciate the 32-ounce ribeye served with kimchi and french fries.

Baleia in Boston's South End was No. 3 on the list. Resy reviewers noted that the Portuguese-inspired menu includes seafood specialties such as oysters with piri piri spice and a full roasted fish with ham and anchovies.

Kaia, also in the South End, claimed the No. 4 spot in Resy's evaluation. Reviewers commented on the Greek establishment's “island getaway” aesthetic and its seafood-focused menu featuring whole fish and meze.

Sarma in Winter Hill was No. 5. Resy noted how the restaurant's clever interpretations of Mediterranean flavors result in “playful mezze,” with specialties such as lentil nachos, harissa barbecue duck, and Brussels sprouts bravas. Even though the restaurant has been open for over a decade, Resy observed that getting a table here is still challenging, with bookings happening weeks in advance.

In addition to the top five, Resy's list featured more than a dozen other Boston-area restaurants, which make up its 20 best picks for the city.

