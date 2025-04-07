Gather 2025 Unites Fiber Arts Community to Highlight Work of Artisans

It began with a series of discussions about elevating the fiber arts community in the Greater Boston area. Today, Gather 2025 has become a monthlong series of events that celebrate the work of fiber artisans in Boston.

This month, members of the public are invited to explore exhibitions such as “Art Evolved: Intertwined,” a show connecting basketry and quilting at the Fuller Craft Museum; “Interwoven| Textile Arts and Climate Change” at the Mosesian Center for the Arts; and “Orange Line: Connecting Neighborhoods North to South” at the Piano Craft Gallery.

In a Thursday, April 3 article, the Boston Globe spoke with artist Merill Comeau, who said she first had conversations in 2022 about hosting a large-scale fiber arts event. “There have been times I've had conversations, and fiber art is treated as a little sister or adjacent to fine art,” she said. “I wanted it to be held up in all its glory.”

“Over the last decade, fiber art has come to the fore,” confirmed Beth McLaughlin, artistic director and chief curator at the Fuller Craft Museum.

Writing for the Boston Globe, correspondent Cate McQuaid attributes part of the resurgence of fiber art to the community and wealth of educational materials on social media. “Tiny Pricks” took off on Instagram with 138,000 followers. Lacemaker and textile historian Elena Kanagy-Loux has approximately 413,000 followers on TikTok.

Gather 2025 will also give members of the public opportunities to delve into the work of many textile makers. For example, the New England Lace Group, which deals in regional historic laces, will partner with the Ipswich Museum on April 26 to present “Weaving Threads of Lace History,” a full day of demonstrations about Ipswich lace.