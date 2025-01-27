Massachusetts Island Named One of the Most Romantic

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day trip, one Massachusetts island has been named one of the most romantic in the country. Whether or not it’s Valentine’s Day or a special anniversary, it’s just a nice feeling to get away with your sweetheart and enjoy some romance on a vacation. Maybe you have kids and need some “me time” for a few days, or maybe you’ve been busy with work and haven’t been able to make much time for each other. So, whatever the motivation, America has plenty of romantic cities just waiting for you and your sweetheart to visit.

The Most Romantic City in the U.S.

The travel experts at U.S. News and World Report have put together a tally of the most romantic places in the country to visit for a loving trip. They note that sometimes, you just have to escape with your lover and enjoy something new and exciting together. While Europe is often considered a very romantic destination, it’s nice to know that you don’t have to go to Europe for a romantic getaway. You can find one in the U.S.

Before we get to Massachusetts, let’s look at the most romantic city in the country. According to U.S. News, it’s Kaua’i in Hawaii. That totally makes sense, because Hawaii is such a popular honeymoon getaway and filled with beautiful, magical beaches and scenery. U.S. News notes that the city offers “many distinct ways for both thrill-seeking and sun-worshipping couples to up the romance factor,” including lounging “on secluded beaches,” relaxing “in a private luxury villa” or going “on a kayaking adventure along the picture-perfect Nāpali Coast.” If you’re never been to Hawaii and are looking for a warm-weather, romantic getaway, maybe now is your chance. I’ve never been there, but I know plenty of people who have, and they can’t say enough about the beauty and pristine nature of the island.

The No. 2 city is also in Hawaii, and that’s Lanai. If you want some real alone time with your significant other, this remote island offers lots of peace and quiet. Coming in at No. 3 is Napa Valley in California.

As for Massachusetts, Nantucket made the cut at No. 15. This small Massachusetts island is packed with beauty and nostalgia. “Stroll arm in arm with your sweetheart down cobblestone streets, unwind on white sand beaches and snap selfies in front of iconic lighthouses, such as Brant Point Lighthouse and Great Point Lighthouse,” U.S. News suggests. It’s fantastic to see this tiny Massachusetts spot get recognized as one of the best for romance. Cape Code also made the cut, right below Nantucket at No. 16.

