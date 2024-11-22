New Research Says You Should Stop Eating By 5PM For Your Health
it seems these days everybody and every website you turn to has advice on eating. Everything from how much you should be eating too how often you should be eating and when you should stop eating.
Intermittent fasting has become popular over the past few years. However, a lot of people find it very difficult to keep their eating window as little as 6 to 4 hours a day. What if instead of intermittent fasting you were told what time to stop eating to make a difference in weight loss?
Now comes news on when to stop eating
From Daily Mail.com Researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Columbia University can point to another major benefit of this piece of advice for metabolic health, revealing that eating at least 45 percent of your daily calories after 5 pm hinders the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels.
Eating later at night can drastically increase the risk of developing diabetes.
Their findings could provide some scientific validity to the intermittent fasting diet plan, which discourages eating later in the evening.
About 10 percent of Americans use intermittent fasting as a diet. Fans of this approach typically restrict daily eating to a six-hour period each day, such as 11 am to 5 pm.
And people who engage in intermittent fasting usually take in most of their calories earlier in the day.
One of the study’s co-authors, Dr Diana Díaz Rizzolo, said: ‘The body’s ability to metabolize glucose is limited at night, because the secretion of insulin is reduced, and our cells’ sensitivity to this hormone declines due to the circadian rhythm, which is determined by a central clock in our brain that is coordinated with the hours of daylight and night.’
By limiting the eating window and extending the amount of time without food, the body can better process glucose more efficiently.
Researchers added food typically eaten late at night is more calorie-dense and often processed, ‘which may explain why late eating is associated with greater body weight and fat mass.