Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Bob & LBF in the Morning

Bob & LBF in the Morning

Bob & LBF in the Morning

New Research Says You Should Stop Eating By 5PM For Your Health

Author Bob Bronson

it seems these days everybody and every website you turn to has advice on eating. Everything from how much you should be eating too how often you should be eating and when you should stop eating.

Intermittent fasting has become popular over the past few years. However, a lot of people find it very difficult to keep their eating window as little as 6 to 4 hours a day. What if instead of intermittent fasting you were told what time to stop eating to make a difference in weight loss?

Now comes news on when to stop eating

From Daily Mail.com Researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Columbia University can point to another major benefit of this piece of advice for metabolic health, revealing that eating at least 45 percent of your daily calories after 5 pm hinders the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels.

Eating later at night can drastically increase the risk of developing diabetes.

Their findings could provide some scientific validity to the intermittent fasting diet plan, which discourages eating later in the evening.

About 10 percent of Americans use intermittent fasting as a diet. Fans of this approach typically restrict daily eating to a six-hour period each day, such as 11 am to 5 pm.

And people who engage in intermittent fasting usually take in most of their calories earlier in the day.

One of the study’s co-authors, Dr Diana Díaz Rizzolo, said: ‘The body’s ability to metabolize glucose is limited at night, because the secretion of insulin is reduced, and our cells’ sensitivity to this hormone declines due to the circadian rhythm, which is determined by a central clock in our brain that is coordinated with the hours of daylight and night.’

By limiting the eating window and extending the amount of time without food, the body can better process glucose more efficiently.

Researchers added food typically eaten late at night is more calorie-dense and often processed, ‘which may explain why late eating is associated with greater body weight and fat mass.

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.

Massachusetts Health Ranked #2 In The US By Wallethub Who Is Better?

How Healthy Is Massachusetts?

Living in Massachusetts isn’t the easiest thing in the world. If you grew up in another part of the country, for instance the Midwest, you might equate living in Massachusetts to switching a video game from rookie mode to HARDCORE BLOODBATH mode. Or like going from playing little league baseball to staring down Shohei Ohtani. The roads are a circuitous mess, the people (probably from being stuck in their cars for half the day) can be a little less than friendly, and it’s expensive as hell. However, there is good news for people who wonder sometimes why they put up with living in a parking lot shaped like a state. Apparently, according to Wallethub.com as stressful as Massachusetts seems it is in fact the LEAST stressed out state in the country when it comes to one thing. Health! Massachusetts health is amazing!

We Rule Health Care

Now I’m not going to debate a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day. Granted I have been waiting since January to see my PCP and my appointment just got pushed back to July. But wallethub obviously didn’t talk to me when they did this poll. They asked people their thoughts on health related stress in Massachusetts with a focus on access to health care, psychological care, sleep and exercise. Apparently Massachusetts is KILLING it in those categories (while also killing it in the category of not killing people as the lack of crime in Massachusetts also really helped us in this category).

Let’s look at the states that came in the top ten in regards to health in the US and who was better than Massachusetts in health. I should note that almost all the states in New England were represented in the top ten except two. Which ones are missing?

  • 10. Iowa

    State: Iowa

    Slogan: “Our Liberties We Prize and Our Rights We Will Maintain”

    Health and Safety Score: 41

    Health Rank: 10th

    via GIPHY

  • 9. North Dakota

    Slogan: “Liberty and Union, Now and Forever, One and Inseparable”

    Health and Safety Score: 42

    Health Rank: 9th

    via GIPHY

  • 8. Rhode Island

    Slogan: “Hope”

    Health and Safety Score: 43

    Health Rank: 8th

    via GIPHY

  • 7. South Dakota

    Slogan: “Under God the People Rule”

    Health and Safety Score: 44

    Health Rank: 7th

     

    via GIPHY

  • 6. Maryland

    Slogan: “The Old Line State”

    Health and Safety Score: 45

    Health Rank: 6th

    via GIPHY

  • 5. Minnesota

    Slogan: “The Star of the North”

    Health and Safety Score: 46

    Health Rank: 5th

     

  • 4. Connecticut

    Slogan: “He Who Transplanted Still Sustains”

    Health and Safety Score: 47

    Health Rank: 4th

    via GIPHY

  • 3. Delaware

    Slogan: “Liberty and Independence”

    Health and Safety Score: 48

    Health Rank: 3rd

     

    via GIPHY

  • 2. Massachusetts

    Slogan: “By the Sword We Seek Peace, but Peace Only Under Liberty”

    Health and Safety Score: 49

    Health Rank: 2nd

    via GIPHY

  • 1. Hawaii

    Slogan: “The Life of the Land is Perpetuated in Righteousness”

    Health and Safety Score: 50

    Health Rank: 1st

     

Sign Up For The 105.7 WROR Dude Looks Like A Newsletter!

Get music and entertainment stories you don't want to miss, the download on local happenings, plus exclusive contests, games, and more.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Bob Bronson
Category:

More Human Interest

Load More