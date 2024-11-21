Top 7 Reasons Why People Leave A Restaurant

If you ever walk into a restaurant and get the feeling you shouldn’t be there, but you tell yourself that you should give it a try anyway? We all have those little vibes that give you that feeling and more than not, they are just small signs that give you the urge to get out. It can be a very subtle thing like you don’t get a sense of joy and sincere happiness from the greeting staff, or maybe the place is dead and you start to wonder why.

One of the first signs that you shouldn’t be there is where the host or hostess seats you. More often the not in my experience, I end up in the rear of the restaurant near the bathrooms or the kitchen. It gives me a sense that they are trying to hide me. Not a warm fuzzy feeling at all.

If you feel this way to, you are not alone because someone posted this question on social media: “At a restaurant, what’s something that’s an automatic, ‘I am NOT eating here, we need to leave.’ And here are the best responses:

Here are the Top 7 Reasons People Walk out of a Restaurant

1. Blaringly loud music and strange lighting. This is an obvious turn off, if you can’t hear or see your dinner companions, than why bother?

2. No soap in the bathroom . . . and no hint that it just ran out. If they can’t keep soap in the bathroom then they must not really care about other hygiene issues and perhaps their staff doesn’t either

3. The smell of a dirty grease trap. If you’ve worked in a kitchen for a while you recognize it instantly. A dirty kitchen is all you need to know that you should get up and leave.

4. Any bad smell. Restaurants should have great smells wafting through the air, if you don’t like the smells, leave.

5. The cook walks out of the bathroom . . . with an apron on. Not a good look at all, leave apron in the kitchen please chef.

6. A massive menu that’s all over the place, even the Cheesecake Factory. It’s hard to specialize on so many things, variety is one thing, but too much is not good.

7. No prices on the menu. Or no menus at all, just a QR code. If they are trying to hide their prices, then you know it ain’t going to be cheap.

