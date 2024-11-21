Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Top 7 Reasons Why People Leave A Restaurant

Author Bob Bronson

If you ever walk into a restaurant and get the feeling you shouldn’t be there, but you tell yourself that you should give it a try anyway? We all have those little vibes that give you that feeling and more than not, they are just small signs that give you the urge to get out. It can be a very subtle thing like you don’t get a sense of joy and sincere happiness from the greeting staff, or maybe the place is dead and you start to wonder why.

One of the first signs that you shouldn’t be there is where the host or hostess seats you. More often the not in my experience, I end up in the rear of the restaurant near the bathrooms or the kitchen. It gives me a sense that they are trying to hide me. Not a warm fuzzy feeling at all.

If you feel this way to, you are not alone because someone posted this question on social media:  “At a restaurant, what’s something that’s an automatic, ‘I am NOT eating here, we need to leave.’  And here are the best responses:

Here are the Top 7 Reasons People Walk out of a Restaurant

1.  Blaringly loud music and strange lighting. This is an obvious turn off, if you can’t hear or see your dinner companions, than why bother?

2.  No soap in the bathroom . . . and no hint that it just ran out. If they can’t keep soap in the bathroom then they must not really care about other hygiene issues and perhaps their staff doesn’t either

3.  The smell of a dirty grease trap.  If you’ve worked in a kitchen for a while you recognize it instantly. A dirty kitchen is all you need to know that you should get up and leave.

4.  Any bad smell. Restaurants should have great smells wafting through the air, if you don’t like the smells, leave.

5.  The cook walks out of the bathroom . . . with an apron on. Not a good look at all, leave apron in the kitchen please chef.

6.  A massive menu that’s all over the place, even the Cheesecake Factory. It’s hard to specialize on so many things, variety is one thing, but too much is not good.

7.  No prices on the menu.  Or no menus at all, just a QR code. If they are trying to hide their prices, then you know it ain’t going to be cheap.

These Are The 6 Most Famous Restaurants in New England

Visiting famous restaurants featured on TV or in movies is like stepping into a real-life adventure Culinary landmarks have been drawing crowds eager to taste the magic they’ve seen on screen.

“Sex and the City” made brunch at Cafeteria in New York City the ultimate goal for Carrie Bradshaw wannabes. Sipping mimosas and gossiping with friends felt like stepping into an episode—minus the drama (hopefully).

These days, any restaurant featured on the “Real Housewives” franchise is a must stop for those wanting a taste of reality-show wealth and screaming matches.

What about the famous scene in “When Harry Met Sally”. “I’ll have what she’s having” was the famous line uttered at Katz’ Deli in New York City. Never has a sandwich sounded so satisfying!

Meanwhile, the “Harry Potter” series made the magical world of butterbeer and pumpkin pasties at The Leaky Cauldron a reality for fans craving a taste of Hogwarts. From butterbeer foam mustaches to chocolate frogs, every bite was a journey into the wizarding world. And you can get that at Universal!

Fast forward to the 2000s, and “Chef” brought the food truck revolution to the big screen. Suddenly, foodies everywhere were chasing down trucks like El Jefe to get their hands on Cuban sandwiches and mojo pork.

Whether it’s a cozy pub like “Cheers” or a fantastical eatery straight out of “Harry Potter,” visiting famous restaurants from TV and movies is like stepping into your favorite storybook. So next time you’re craving a taste of nostalgia or adventure, why not follow in the footsteps of your favorite characters and take a bite out of fame? Who knows, you might just find yourself starring in your own delicious tale.

Business Insider went state by state to find the most famous restaurants.

They measured the winners based on culinary awards, TV and movie appearances, and celebrity sightings. 

Here are the 6 most famous restaurants in New England:

  • Massachusetts

    Cheers, Boston

    Cheers in Boston is the best and most famous bar in Massachusetts because it’s the iconic setting of the beloved TV show “Cheers,” instantly recognizable to fans worldwide. The bar’s warm, friendly atmosphere and classic pub vibe make it a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists seeking a taste of TV history. Its prime location on Beacon Hill, combined with its rich legacy and welcoming ambiance, ensures Cheers remains a standout destination in Boston’s vibrant bar scene.

  • Vermont

    Prohibition Pig, Waterbury  

    Prohibition Pig in Vermont is renowned for its smoked meats and impressive selection of craft beers, making it a haven for barbecue and brew enthusiasts. However, according to the Food Network, the real star of the menu is their decadent mac and cheese, which has earned rave reviews for its creamy, cheesy perfection. This standout dish has become a must-try item, elevating the dining experience at this beloved spot. 

  • Connecticut

    “Mystic Pizza opened in 1973 in Mystic, Connecticut, but it wasn’t until the late ’80s that the pizzeria became famous worldwide after screenwriter Amy Jones visited the eatery and decided to set her movie in Mystic Pizza,” according to Business Insider. “Mystic Pizza” is such a gem from the ’80s—it’s got everything from heartwarming friendship moments to a young Julia Roberts stealing the show. The story is a perfect mix of romance, drama, and a slice of small-town charm that makes you wish you were part of their world. Plus, the pizza looks so good, you’ll be craving a trip to Mystic just to get a taste.

  • Rhode Island

    Crazy Burger, Narragansett

    “Crazy Burger got national attention when Food Network’s Guy Fieri visited the restaurant on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,” eating something called the “Whassupy Burger,” which comes with sesame, wasabi, and fennel rub on a beef burger, topped with Brie cheese and onion rings on an ancient grain bun,” Business Insider reported.

  • New Hampshire

    Moxy, Portsmouth

    According to Business Insider, Moxy “is known for its tapas menu, which offers guests pork belly bites, short rib crostini, clams, and mussels. Chef and owner Matt Louis helped put the eatery on the map after he became a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award, a top honor in the culinary world, for four years straight in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.”

  • Maine

    The Lobster Shack at Two Lights, Cape Elizabeth

    Perched on the picturesque shores of Cape Elizabeth, is a summer paradise for seafood lovers. Known for its mouthwatering lobster rolls and crispy fried seafood baskets, it offers a quintessential Maine dining experience with breathtaking ocean views. Whether you’re enjoying a meal on the outdoor picnic tables or taking in the coastal scenery, this charming shack promises an unforgettable seasonal fare.

