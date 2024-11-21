40% of Families Have Holiday Fights . . . Here Are the Main Topics to Avoid
The holidays coming up means lots of family fights. Which sounds like a cliché for a Hallmark movie script where opposing views are met at the thanksgiving tables. What is it about this holiday that brings out the best and the worst of us? Is it because we don’t spend as much time with family as we used to?
Family get together‘s should be a joyous time, filled with laughter, shared memories and creating new ones with our loved ones. Inevitably some of these gatherings can become heated when we have strong opinions and strong personalities all gathered around the table.
Here are the main topics that can start a holiday fight, and why it might be best to avoid them.
A poll found 40% of families deal with “open disagreements” around the holidays. And that’s without factoring in the election.
Politics is the #1 topic that can start a fight, but it didn’t win by much. Here are the top three . . .
1. Politics. 34% of people said it’s a frequent point of tension in their family. We can all agree that the presidential election of 2024 was a divisive one. No matter who you wanted to win you have to admit half the country is probably not that happy with the results.
2. Family dynamics and past grievances, 32%. So, ongoing stuff that’s been brewing, then bubbles over. If there is some tension that has been on the back burner, unfortunately, it could bubble up over Thanksgiving dinner. Best to take your grievances elsewhere and at another time.
3. A tie between relationships and finances, both 25%. So . . . try to avoid phrases like, “That wife of yours is why you don’t have any money.” This is a no, no at the dinner table, there’s no need to discuss either at the table especially if you have an issue with somebody over one of them.
Arguing about those things is usually pointless. But here’s another reason to avoid them. There’s a one in three chance it becomes a WAR.
The poll found a third of holiday fights end up escalating into “lasting rifts” that can impact relationships for years.