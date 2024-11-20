Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Pizza Hut Is Now Offering Their Own Red Wine

 It seems as though everyone wants to get in the wine business. We see celebrities that have bought wineries in Napa Valley and have achieved high level of success. Now Pizza Hut has entered the conversation with their own unique take on red wine.
Who’s next, McDonalds and Wendy’s making wine that pairs with their best burgers?

Probably not because when we think of pizza we often think that it would be better with red wine. Of course we don’t always think of a fast food restaurant as a great destination for pizza and red wine.

These odd promos are not new, fast food chains have been coming up with these wacky ways of getting free publicity for years. A few years ago Popeye’s chicken put out a new super spicy sandwich that was all the rage. They couldn’t keep up with the demand and now it’s on the regular menu to stay. That most likely won’t happen with the red wine at Pizza Hut.

Red, red wine

Pizza Hut just dropped its own pizza-flavored WINE made with tomatoes instead of grapes.  They say it “captures the essence of your favorite slice in every sip.”

It’s a red, obviously.  It’s called Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut.   They partnered on it with a winery in Kansas . . . because when you think good wine, you think Kansas.  

They’re selling 375 milliliter half-bottles at IrvineWinery.com for $25, and you have to buy at least two.  So it’s not cheap, but it is here for a limited time so it probably won’t last long. If you are interested, you should act soon.

There’s also a $60 gift box version that comes with a wine opener and two Pizza Hut branded wine glasses. Just in time for the holidays it would make a terrific gift for the wine lover in your life.

They describe the taste as “an aromatic blend of fresh herbs and spices with rich, sun-ripened tomato notes, and a subtle hint of toasted oak.” 

(QSR / NY Post

4 Great Places To Find Sicilian Pizza In Massachusetts

I’m a guy who moved from New Jersey to Boston; growing up, Sicilian pizza was pretty easily available. I incorrectly assumed that all Americans enjoyed this kind of pizza selection. However, when I moved to Boston, I realized that it’s much harder to find that delicacy here. But there are also a few unique places that are cooking up Sicilian pizza in Massachusetts.

As an expert on Sicilian, I will tell you that it has to be prepared properly in order for it to be worth the calories. Here, I will detail three establishments where you can find great Sicilian pizza in Massachusetts. Sure, you may have to travel a bit, but these places are worth your time.

What Is Sicilian Pizza?

Before we cut into this delicious style of pie, let’s define our terms. Traditional Sicilian pizza is cut into square or rectangular-shaped slices. The crust is thicker and crunchy. Though this pizza is obviously heavier, it still can be topped with your favorite pizza add-ons. A sprinkle of oregano is a subtle but often important finishing.

Though strip pizza in Rhode Island is similar, one significant difference with Sicilian is that it is not baked on a focaccia style dough. In fact, Palermo Pizza NJ defines what distinguishes Sicilian Pizza and what makes it different from regular pizza. “The dough rises differently with this kind of crust because more oil is used in the recipe as opposed to a regular pizza crust recipe,” they said, when describing how this is made in a rectangular pan.

In Massachusetts, the three locations that are serving up great Sicilian Pizza are quite different from each other, but have this menu item in common. One of them happens to be a favorite of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Pinocchio's Pizza - Cambridge

    Tucked into a quaint New England, Harvard Square street, Pinocchio’s is where you need to go if you want Sicilian pizza of all varieties. It’s also where you will see Mark Zuckerberg’s photo all over the wall. This was the go-to spot for Zuck while he was attending Harvard. In fact, it’s a place he still makes sure to stop into when in town. As for the pizza, there are 20 different toppings you can find atop the hot Sicilian pies. These pies come in a 9-slice or 15-slice size option. The 15-slice pie comes in two boxes and can feed up to nine people. During the school months, Pinocchio’s stays open until 2 am on weekends.

  • Galleria Umberto - Boston

    At 289 Hanover Street in the North End of Boston, Umberto’s can be easy to miss. However, once you recognize their old-school sign, you know you are in for a treat. They are old-school: it is a cash-only establishment where the large trays of piping hot Sicilian pies are continuously served. Typically, it’s cheese only, but you will not be disappointed as no other flavor is needed. The single line usually reaches the door, but it moves quickly. It also gives you time to decide which arancini (their famous rice ball) you’d like to add to your order.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Galleria Umberto (@galleriaumberto)

  • Leone's - Somerville

    Leone’s Pizza and Sub has been family-owned and operated since 1954. They are located right on Broadway and open seven days per week, from 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Their Sicilian pizza is the standard menu option here. It is available by the slice, in a half tray or full tray. The whole tray also comes in two boxes (16 slice) and costs $40. Their Sicilian pies also come in a tomato basil option and a spinach and garlic. Leone’s sub menu contains over 30 options. This includes a fried meatball sub.

    Authentic New York style Sicilian pizza in pan

    Stock Photo/Getty Images

  • Pino's Pizza - Brighton

    Right in the heart of Cleveland Circle, Pino’s is a fan-favorite of Boston College students. Though the crust is a perfect combination of pillow and crunch, the secret here is actually in the sauce. Pino’s describes it as “delicious, garlicky tomato sauce with in-house seasoning, cooked on a pan.” $20 gets you nine Sicilian slices at Pino’s. If you want to add variety to your order, they also have alfredo pies, white pies, and buffalo chicken. Like Pinocchio’s, Pino’s stays open until the early morning hours on the weekend to help accommodate the college crowd.

    A square Sicilian slice of pizza with basil on top. White background.

    Stock Photo/Getty Images

