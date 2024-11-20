Pizza Hut Is Now Offering Their Own Red Wine

It seems as though everyone wants to get in the wine business. We see celebrities that have bought wineries in Napa Valley and have achieved high level of success. Now Pizza Hut has entered the conversation with their own unique take on red wine.

Who’s next, McDonalds and Wendy’s making wine that pairs with their best burgers?



Probably not because when we think of pizza we often think that it would be better with red wine. Of course we don’t always think of a fast food restaurant as a great destination for pizza and red wine.

These odd promos are not new, fast food chains have been coming up with these wacky ways of getting free publicity for years. A few years ago Popeye’s chicken put out a new super spicy sandwich that was all the rage. They couldn’t keep up with the demand and now it’s on the regular menu to stay. That most likely won’t happen with the red wine at Pizza Hut.

Red, red wine

Pizza Hut just dropped its own pizza-flavored WINE made with tomatoes instead of grapes. They say it “captures the essence of your favorite slice in every sip.”

It’s a red, obviously. It’s called Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut. They partnered on it with a winery in Kansas . . . because when you think good wine, you think Kansas.

They’re selling 375 milliliter half-bottles at IrvineWinery.com for $25, and you have to buy at least two. So it’s not cheap, but it is here for a limited time so it probably won’t last long. If you are interested, you should act soon.

There’s also a $60 gift box version that comes with a wine opener and two Pizza Hut branded wine glasses. Just in time for the holidays it would make a terrific gift for the wine lover in your life.

They describe the taste as “an aromatic blend of fresh herbs and spices with rich, sun-ripened tomato notes, and a subtle hint of toasted oak.”

(QSR / NY Post)

