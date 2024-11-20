Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Gold Perfume Now Available

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Gold Perfume

How would you like to smell like Dolly Parton?

Now, you can! The country music icon has released a limited-edition fragrance called “Smoky Mountain Gold.” Inspired by the breathtaking beauty of Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, where Dolly grew up, this perfume captures her love for her roots and her radiant personality.

In a recent Instagram video, Dolly described the scent as a blend of “rich woods, warm amber, and a touch of sweet mountain air.”

With top notes of passionfruit, green mandarin, and blackcurrant berries, heart notes of floral elegance, and a musky, amber-wood base, this perfume is a fragrant homage to nature and Dolly’s signature style. Priced at $100 for a 3.4-ounce bottle, it’s available now at DollyBeauty.com.

Dolly Parton isn’t just a music legend—she’s a cultural icon beloved for her charm, talent, and generous spirit. Born and raised in the Smoky Mountains, her deep connection to this stunning region has inspired much of her music, including classics like “My Tennessee Home.” It’s also the driving force behind Dollywood and other ventures that share the magic of the Smokies with fans worldwide.

For Dolly, creating perfume isn’t new. She’s been blending oils, powders, and scents for years, crafting a signature aroma that fans constantly ask about. As she puts it, “For as long as I can remember, people have commented on my scent… It’s a part of who I am.”

Smoky Mountain Gold is a luxurious evolution of her previous fragrances, featuring a stunning gold-finished bottle adorned with her signature and a butterfly—a symbol of her spirit and glamour.

Dolly Parton has always been a beacon of joy and creativity. With Smoky Mountain Gold, she invites fans to experience a little piece of her world. Ready to make this your signature scent? Don’t wait—this gem is as limited as it is enchanting.

