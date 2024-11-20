6 Massachusetts Restaurants Shine in America’s Top 100

Massachusetts restaurants have landed on OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2024. Six, in fact.

And these aren’t just any eateries—they’ve earned their spots thanks to raves from real diners, not critics. Let’s explore what makes these local gems stand out.

1. Bar Vlaha, Brookline

This Brookline spot channels the rustic, nomadic traditions of Greek cooking. Think open-fire techniques, locally sourced ingredients, and the kind of warm hospitality that transports you straight to the Mediterranean.

2. Giulia, Cambridge

Love fresh pasta? Giulia has you covered. Nestled between Harvard and Porter Squares, this Italian treasure, helmed by Chef Michael Pagliarini, serves hand-crafted pasta made daily. Locals and out-of-towners alike rave about its authentic charm.

3. Krasi, Boston

For wine lovers, Krasi is a must-visit. With over 180 Greek natural and biodynamic wines, it’s all about celebrating connection—whether you’re catching up with old friends or making new ones. Each glass tells a story, paired perfectly with vibrant Greek dishes.

4. Pammy’s, Cambridge

Pammy’s offers the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. Imagine a cozy living room with a hearth, communal tables, and hearty Italian-American dishes like lasagna bianca. The husband-and-wife team behind it creates a welcoming vibe diners adore.

5. Silver Dove Afternoon Tea, Boston

For something more refined, head to this Downtown Boston tearoom. Their English-style tea service includes everything from savory finger sandwiches to decadent pastries. It’s a delightful escape just steps from the Freedom Trail.

6. The Nautilus, Nantucket

Known for its shared plates and social atmosphere, The Nautilus is an island favorite. While the Warning! The Nantucket location is temporarily closed. But its reputation for creative cuisine and lively dining remains unmatched.

Whether you’re in the mood for Greek hospitality, hand-rolled pasta, or a proper tea, these Massachusetts spots deliver unforgettable experiences. Why not plan your next outing at one of these celebrated destinations?

Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.