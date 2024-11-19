Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Try Maple Syrup In Your Coffee For Better Health

Liudmila Chernetska/ Getty Images

Do you put sugar in your coffee?  A new study found you should try adding one of New England’s most famous exports instead. We are of course talking about delicious maple syrup. Now, bear in mind that the study came from Canada, which is exports tons of the stuff around the globe every year.

We are not suggesting that the study had a certain leaning to it, but the outcome of it will surely boost maple syrup sales because of it. The benefits actually look amazing and worth trying in your morning cup of coffee.

For the people who like sugar in their coffee, there are definitely good reasons to stop using it. We all know the ill-effects of the sweet stuff, but for sugar lovers it’s very hard to give it up.

Quitting sugar in your coffee is very hard to do. For most people it’s a gradual reduction in how much you use to eventually eliminating it all together. Going cold turkey is a very hard way to quit putting sugar in your coffee, so instead may we should think about switching to the rich goodness of maple syrup.

Researchers found that using MAPLE SYRUP in your coffee comes with some major health benefits.  Unlike refined sugar, it’s got more than 100 compounds and antioxidants that can boost immunity and help with inflammation.

They had a bunch of people use maple syrup instead of sugar for several months. 

Here are four major health benefits they saw . . .

1.  Better blood sugar levels.  Their blood sugar didn’t spike as much.  So switching to maple syrup could help you avoid diabetes.

2.  Their blood pressure fell.  The average person’s systolic blood pressure . . . that’s the top number . . . fell by three points.

3.  Less belly fat.  Fat around their abdomen slowly but surely started melting away.

4.  Improved gut health.  They ended up with less harmful bacteria in their gut, and more good bacteria.  So their digestion was better.

To be clear, we’re talking about REAL maple syrup.  Loading your coffee up with Mrs. Butterworth’s or Log Cabin won’t help.

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80's and 90's before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! "I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World's Greatest City!" Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.

