Delta Brings Delicious Shake Shack To Boston Flights

Delta Air Lines is giving your travel plans a tasty twist.

Starting December 1, first-class passengers flying out of Boston on routes over 900 miles can dig into Shake Shack’s famous cheeseburgers.

Not flying first class? Sorry, economy seats are still burger-less for now.

Ah, steerage. Not as bad as the Titanic. But still. Must we poors endure the scent of delicious burgers AND no leg room?

This isn’t just any Delta airline meal.

We’re talking about a 100% Angus beef patty, melty cheese, and that soft potato bun. Toss in lettuce, tomato, and the tangy ShackSauce, and you’ve got yourself a sky-high ShackBurger. The meal comes with sides too—chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie for dessert. It’s basically a Shake Shack picnic, but at 35,000 feet.

Delta passengers in first class can pre-select the burger via the airline’s app or website starting a week before their flight.

But don’t expect Shake Shack’s full menu onboard. No crinkle fries or milkshakes. Just the burger, and honestly, that’s enough.

This burger-in-the-sky move comes thanks to Delta’s long-standing partnership with Union Square Hospitality Group, the restaurant group behind Shake Shack.

Stephanie Laster, Delta’s head of onboard service, said it best: “A delicious cheeseburger is iconic comfort food.” And when you’re stuck in a metal tube hurtling through the air, who wouldn’t want some comfort?

Airlines have been stepping up their food game for years, trading sad sandwiches for partnerships with big-name chefs and trendy eateries. It’s all about making your flight feel a little less like a chore and a little more like a mini getaway.

The partnership kicks off on Dec. 1, and will only be available on flights out of Boston. Delta said it has plans to serve Shake Shack burgers on additional flights in other U.S. markets throughout 2025.

For now, Boston’s getting the Shake Shack treatment, but Delta says more cities will join the party in 2025. So, if you’re a first-class flyer, you might just find yourself in cheeseburger heaven on your next long flight.

Credit to CBS News for the scoop.

Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.